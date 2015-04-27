Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27 Levenguk OJSC :
* Reports FY 2014 sales revenue of 422.1 million roubles ($8.16 million) versus 365.1 million roubles a year ago
* FY 2014 profit for period of 31.3 million roubles versus 65.99 million roubles a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1bwbXqV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.7150 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)