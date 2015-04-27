PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 27 Dtek Finance :
* Says by an order dated April 27 High Court Of Justice of England and Wales sanctioned a scheme of arrangement dated April 23 between DTEK Finance and scheme creditors
* Says each of conditions to effectiveness of scheme has been satisfied and scheme effective date will be April 27 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
NEW YORK, April 5 A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said.