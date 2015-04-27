UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Vilmorin & Cie SA :
* Reports sales for third quarter on March 31 down 1 percent on a like-for-like basis
* Says sales at end of Q3 of fiscal year 2014-2015, corresponding to revenue from ordinary activities, came to 955 million euros ($1.04 billion), down by 1.2 percent
* Announces revision of objectives for 2014-2015: slight increase in sales and current operating margin readjusted to 9 percent
* Announces outlook for 2014-2015: downward revision of objectives for fiscal year
* Says is now aiming for a slight increase in its global sales for fiscal year 2014-2015
* Says should therefore record a contraction of its current operating margin, readjusting it to level of 9 percent for 2014-2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources