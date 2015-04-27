UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Mastrad SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 12.0 million euros ($13.10 million)versus 16.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss group share 82,000 euros versus loss of 1.3 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1EwMuJh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources