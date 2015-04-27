BRIEF-Micro-X seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a capital raising.
April 27 Pixium Vision SA :
* Pixium Vision announces the publication of Prima results, a wireless subretinal implant, in Nature Medicine
* Study demonstrated Prima`s ability to restore visual acuity to half of normal level in rats with retinal degeneration at stimulation thresholds far below ocular safety limits
* Optical coherence tomography (OCT) demonstrated good preservation of inner retina one year after implantation
* Plans to begin clinical trials of Prima in Europe in 2016
Asx alert-Mesoblast receives A$3.7m from AUS Government for research and development
* Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR for migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents