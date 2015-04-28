UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
April 28 Schindler Holding AG :
* In Q1 of 2015, orders received reached 2.44 billion Swiss francs ($2.56 billion), in line with same period of previous year (2.44 billion francs)
* Q1 revenue grew by 4.4 pct to 2.14 billion francs (up 7.0 pct in local currencies)
* Q1 EBIT amounted to 222 million francs, corresponding to an increase of 8.3 pct (up 13.7 pct in local currencies) compared to Q1 of 2014
* At 168 million francs, Q1 net profit rose by 5.0 pct compared to same period of previous year
* Sees increase in revenue of 7 pct to 9 pct in local currencies for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9546 Swiss francs)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.