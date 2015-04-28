April 28 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Q1 sales increased by 10.1 pct to 782 million Swiss francs ($819.19 million)

* Full-Year guidance for 2015 confirmed

* Q1 order intake went up by 17.0 pct to 793 million francs

* Q1 group EBITDA stood at 132 million francs, an increase of 6.5 pct year-on-year

* Sees FY 2015 order intake to increase by around 10 pct, sales to increase by around 5 pct and EBITDA margin to be sustained at prior-year level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9546 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)