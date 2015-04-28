April 28 Atria Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 314.5 million euros ($341.89 million) versus 327.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBIT profit 0.7 million euros versus loss 2.5 million euros year ago

* In 2014, consolidated EBIT without non-recurring items was 39.6 million euros

* 2015 EBIT is projected to be at same level and net sales are expected to decrease

* Proposes that a dividend of 0.40 euros be paid for each share for financial year 2014

($1 = 0.9199 euros)