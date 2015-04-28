Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Sopra Steria Group SA :
* Q1 revenue 872.0 million euros ($948.0 million) versus 358.4 million euros reported year ago, reflecting total growth of 143.3 percent
* Q1 revenue 872.0 million euros versus 852.0 million euros pro forma year ago, reflecting organic growth of 2.4 percent
* Has set a full-year 2015 target for operating margin on business activity at around 6 percent, with a significant seasonality impact between the first and second halves of the year
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order