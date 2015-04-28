April 28 DAB Bank AG :
* Q1 profit before taxes comes to 6.43 million euros ($7
million)
* Q1 net commission income of 29.42 million euros was 29
percent higher than year-ago figure
* Trading profit and profit from investments rose from 0.65
million euros in Q1 2014 to 1.05 million euros in Q1 2015
* Q1 total operating income of 37.90 million euros was 5.9
percent higher than corresponding year-ago figure
* Q1 net interest income came to only 8.04 million euros,
representing a 35 percent decrease from corresponding year-ago
figure
* Q1 profit after taxes 4.364 million euros versus 4.6
million euros year ago
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
