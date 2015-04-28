April 28 Rexam Plc

* Results for group are in line with our plans

* Overall global beverage can volumes were up 5 pct (3.5 pct excluding acquisition of UAC) in Q1

* At current aluminum rates sees reduced cost headwind of 10-15 mln stg this year, compared to 30 mln stg headwind expected when we reported our 2014 results in February.

