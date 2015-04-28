April 28 Segro Plc

* Have made a good start to 2015-CEO

* Vacancy rate remains low at 6.7 percent (6.3 per cent at 31 December 2014)

* Small rise was mainly due to speculative development completions in period and take-backs following expiration of some seasonal short term leases

* Operational performance has been in line with our expectations at time of our full year results announcement

* Expect to add further projects to active pipeline during remainder of year

* Occupational market conditions continue to improve in UK and are also better in continental Europe than they were this time last year

* Rents are improving in UK, especially in London and South East England