UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
April 28 Segro Plc
* Have made a good start to 2015-CEO
* Vacancy rate remains low at 6.7 percent (6.3 per cent at 31 December 2014)
* Small rise was mainly due to speculative development completions in period and take-backs following expiration of some seasonal short term leases
* Operational performance has been in line with our expectations at time of our full year results announcement
* Expect to add further projects to active pipeline during remainder of year
* Occupational market conditions continue to improve in UK and are also better in continental Europe than they were this time last year
* Rents are improving in UK, especially in London and South East England
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.