April 28 BP Plc :
* BP's first-quarter replacement cost profit was $2,103 million, compared with $3,475 million a year ago
* Underlying RC profit for Q1 was $2,577 million, compared with $3,225 million for same period in 2014
* Excluding Russia, reported upstream production of 2.3 mmboe/d was 8.3 percent higher than a year earlier and underlying production3 3.7 percent higher
* Net debt at 31 March 2015 was $25.1 billion, compared with $25.3 billion a year ago
* Expect second-quarter reported production to be lower than Q1, reflecting significant seasonal turnaround, maintenance activity
* Divestments transactions to date have reached around $7.1 billion
* Amounts relating to Gulf of Mexico oil spill have been treated as non-operating items, with a net pre-tax charge of $332 million for Q1
* Cumulative pre-tax charge on Gulf of Mexico oil spill recognized to date amounts to $43.8 billion
* Q1 upstream replacement cost profit before interest and tax for Q1 was $372 million
* Total cost of PSC settlement is likely to be significantly higher than amount recognized to date of $10.3 billion
* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for Q1 was $4.5 billion
* In Q2, expect refining margins to be similar to Q1 and a significantly higher level of turnaround activity
* Underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax for Q1 was $2,158 million for downstream
* Q1 result includes a net non-operating gain of $37 million for downstream
* Q1 underlying result for group was lower, mainly due to reduced profit in upstream
* Remain on track to divest further $10 billion of assets by end of 2015
* Replacement cost profit before interest and tax was $2,083 million for Q1 for downstream
* Announced a quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary share ($0.600 per ads)
* BP's Dudley: "resetting our level of capital spending, and we are addressing costs through focusing on simplification and efficiency throughout BP" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
