UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
April 28 Aquarius Platinum Ltd
* Q1 attributable production for quarter from operating mines was 84,792 pgm ounces
* Group production for year to date remains ahead of guidance
* Revenue down 2 pct to $50 million (Q2 2015: $51 million) in line with lower production and low prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.