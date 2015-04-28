UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
April 28 Lonza Group AG :
* Sales and profit growth are expected for 2015 despite currency challenges
* Says on track to deliver sales growth in 2015
* Says planning for core EBIT growth of at least 5 pct as a result of portfolio optimizations and further operational productivity improvements
* Core EBITDA will approach 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.05 billion) in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9546 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.