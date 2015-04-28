April 28 Lonza Group AG :

* Sales and profit growth are expected for 2015 despite currency challenges

* Says on track to deliver sales growth in 2015

* Says planning for core EBIT growth of at least 5 pct as a result of portfolio optimizations and further operational productivity improvements

* Core EBITDA will approach 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.05 billion) in 2018