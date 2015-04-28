Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April Obducat AB :
* Q1 revenue 6.2 million crowns vs 5.8 million crowns yr ago
* Q1 operating loss 3.4 million crowns vs loss 2.7 million crowns yr ago
* Q1 order intake 3.7 million Swedish crowns vs 13.1 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order