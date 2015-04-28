April 28 Vtion Wireless Technology AG :

* FY revenues decreased by 23 per cent to 46.3 million euros ($50.36 million) (2013: 60.0 million euros)

* Dividend policy is on trial

* FY year-on-year company's EBIT decreased by 36 per cent to 3.2 million euros representing an EBIT margin of 7 per cent

* Will not propose a dividend payment for year 2014 to annual general meeting

* Predicts 2015 total revenues of around 37 million euros with an EBIT margin of approximately 6 per cent