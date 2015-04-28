UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Oriflame
* Says refinances credit facility and aligns covenants with private placement notes
* Says new five-year facility replaces existing EUR 330 million facility (signed in may 2011 and with maturity in 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.