Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Transtec AG :
* FY 2014 revenues 42.2 million euros ($46.16 million) versus 42.6 million euros year ago
* FY adjusted EBIT 520,000 euros versus 445,000 euros year ago
* FY 2014 adjusted net profit 439,000 euros versus 22,000 euros year ago
* No dividend to be proposed for FY 2014
* Sees in FY 2015 slight increase in EBITDA
* Sees in FY 2015 moderate revenue growth Source text - bit.ly/1zj5Stg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order