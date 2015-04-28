April 28 Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* Was informed by BF Holding AG as follows: Cross Industries AG is currently holding approximately 51.79 pct of voting rights of Pankl Racing Systems AG (1,631,477 shares)

* BF Holding will acquire Cross Industries shares of Pankl Racing Systems AG upon registration of merger of Cross Industries AG into BF Holding AG Source text: bit.ly/1JNFQhM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)