UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Pankl Racing Systems AG :
* Was informed by BF Holding AG as follows: Cross Industries AG is currently holding approximately 51.79 pct of voting rights of Pankl Racing Systems AG (1,631,477 shares)
* BF Holding will acquire Cross Industries shares of Pankl Racing Systems AG upon registration of merger of Cross Industries AG into BF Holding AG Source text: bit.ly/1JNFQhM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.