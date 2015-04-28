April 28 Cybercom Group AB

* Says won frame agreement with Hansel's IT consultation in Finland 2015-2019

* Says Cybercom Finland will be the only company that has contracts for all seven areas for 2015-2019

* The overall procurement volume taking place through the framework agreement is estimated to be EUR 150 million during the agreement period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)