April 28 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* Publishes invitation to tender notes due 2017 for repurchase for cash at a repurchase price of 105.75 percent)

* Intends to accept offers for notes tendered up to a maximum nominal amount of 40 million euros ($44 million)

* Offer period starts on April 29 and is expected to end on May 19 ($1 = 0.9142 euros)