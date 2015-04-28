April 28 adesso AG :

* Agreement reached on stocking up of shares in PSLife GmbH to 100 pct - important step in adesso's positioning as a provider of software solutions for insurance companies

* Reached an agreement with its partner in joint venture PSLife GmbH regarding adesso's stocking up of shares, from 50 pct to 100 pct

* Purchase price in mid single-digit million euros range was agreed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)