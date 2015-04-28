Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 ATOSS Software AG :
* AGM approves increased dividend of 0.88 euros ($1), ATOSS on course for another record performance in 2015
* FY 2014 operating profit (EBIT) of 9.8 million euros (previous year: 8.4 million euros) on sales of 39.7 million euros(previous year: 35.5 million euros)
* Q1 sales up 11 percent at 10.7 million euros and EBIT increased by 10 percent to 2.8 million euros
* Remains unchanged in its expectation for further highly positive development in financial year 2015 with continuing growth in sales
* FY 2015 EBIT margin is expected to remain well above 20 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order