April 28 Van Lanschot NV :

* Launches an inaugural 500 million euros ($549.20 million) 7-year conditional pass-through covered bond with a 0.275% coupon

* Says deal had a final order book of over 1.4 billion euros and was placed with a broad range of European institutional investors

* Has mandated BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, LBBW, Natixis and Rabobank as joint lead managers for transaction

