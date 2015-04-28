UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Elval Hellenic Aluminium Industry SA :
* Signs an alliance memorandum with UACJ Corp
* Says part of the alliance is establishing a new unit, Newco, as a part of a joint venture
* Says Newco's aim is purchase, production and trade of heat transistor materials for Europe's car market
* Says Newco will be established in Germany and will have a GMBH legal form
* Says its participation in Newco will be 49 percent and UACJ will own 51 percent of the new unit
* Says will sign a separate deal for technology cooperation with UACJ which will enable the company to produce materials for Newco
* Says materials for the heat transistors for the vehicle market are considered a strategic product
* Says Newco is formed due to the increased demand for heat transistor materials
* Says negotiations with UACJ for the establishment of Newco to conclude around July 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1FtqJuU
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.