BRIEF-Kalobios Pharmaceuticals says benznidazole on track in progress to IND and NDA submissions
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc -benznidazole on track in progress to ind and nda submissions
April 29 Theradiag SA :
* Says study including infliximab has been published in Journal of Crohn's and Colitis
* Study shows that monitoring of trough levels of infliximab, stable antibodies to infliximab and C-Reactive Protein (CRP) can predict loss of response in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) patients
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc -benznidazole on track in progress to ind and nda submissions
* Anaptysbio Inc- plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019 in patients with gpp and ppp during 2018
* Ocular Therapeutix appoints George Migausky as interim chief financial officer