May 4 Ilyda SA

* Says will pay no FY 2014 dividend

* Approves shares buyback program of maximum 0.85 million shares which equals 9.35 percent of its stake

* Says shares buyback cost range will be between 0.3 and 2 euros per share

* Approves sale of 24 percent of Prosvasis SA to Maria Papadokostaki, wife of its CEO

