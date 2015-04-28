UPDATE 1-British retail sales suffer biggest squeeze in nearly 7 years as inflation bites
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
April 28 Dunelm Group Plc
* Harrison is currently a non-executive director of Dunelm, having joined board in September 2014
* Andy Harrison will assume role of chairman with effect from 7th July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.