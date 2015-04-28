UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Compagnie Agricole de la Crau SA :
* Reports Q1 consolidated revenue of 20,000 euros ($21,766) versus 19,000 euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Oy522C Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.