UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB :
* Board proposes rights issue of about 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.28 million)
* Offers maximum 1,018,849 new shares at subscription price 11 crowns per share
Source text: bit.ly/1z8tuR2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6055 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.