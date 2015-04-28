Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB :
* Q1 net sales 85.9 million Swedish crowns ($9.96 million) versus 71.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT 3.3 million crowns versus 3.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 3.0 million crowns versus 3.2 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6245 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order