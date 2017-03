April 28 Wpp Plc

* WPP invests in Refinery29 Inc.

* WPP and Scripps Networks Interactive Partner in us$50 million series D funding round for leading media company for millennial women in U.S.

* Investment is being made through WPP Ventures

* WPP Ventures partnered with Scripps Networks Interactive in investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: