April 28 Kier Group Plc :

* Kier Group Plc board update

* Steve Bowcott would be leaving board with effect from 30 April 2015

* As been subsequently agreed with Mr. Bowcott that he would leave board with effect from 27 April 2015

* Remuneration due to Mr. Bowcott will be in line with group's remuneration policy