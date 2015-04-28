April 28 Biotage Ab
* Says Q1 net sales 144.2 million SEK (113.7), an
increase by 26.8 percent
* Says sales at comparable exchange rates increased by 6.1
percent
* Says Q1 operating profit 18.0 million SEK (9.5)
* Says the U.S. operation continues to develop well and
accounts for the biggest growth.
* Says has successfully transferred focus from contract
research companies to more stable academic
customers.
* Says growth in Europe relatively good, to strengthening
sales organization capture market potential
* Says has a favorable currency situation as more than half
of sales are in US dollars. "I therefore have reason to look to
the future with confidence"
