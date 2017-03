April 28 Standard Life Plc :

* Directorate change

* John Paynter has decided to retire from board of company and from board of Standard Life Investments

* John Devine, currently a non-executive director of Standard Life Investments, will be appointed non-executive chairman with immediate effect

* As a result, John Paynter will not stand for re-election at forthcoming annual general meeting