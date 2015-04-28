Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Svetlana OJSC :
* FY 2014 revenue of 4.32 billion roubles ($82.61 million) versus 3.8 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 323.2 million roubles versus 195.9 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1AaFQTM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 52.2950 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order