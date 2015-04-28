UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Protek OJSC :
* Says board has recommended distributing for FY 2014 a total of 1 billion roubles ($19.21 million) or 1.9 rouble a share, which was already paid as interim dividend Source text: bit.ly/1IiWebL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 52.0625 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.