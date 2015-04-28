UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 U10 SA :
* Q1 revenue 58.9 million euros ($64.58 million) versus 52.6 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.21 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1QFgszZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.