April 28 Inter RAO :
* Inter RAO sold stakes in Mosenergo, OGK-2
, TGK-1, TGK-2, TGK-14,
having paid for Mosenergosbyt shares - company
representative told Reuters
* At the current market price deal could reach about 3.73
billion roubles ($72.82 million)
* "The deal for purchase of Mosenergosbyt shares was
cashless, we sold almost all minority stakes. Thus, we have
completed the main part on sale of non-core assets" the
representative said, adding that the deal did not include stakes
in RusHydro and Federal Grid Company, nor 40 pct in
Irkutskenergo
* Thus, Inter RAO sold, in particular, a 4.97 pct stake in
Mosenergo, 4.17 pct in OGK-2, 1.97 pct in TGK-1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 51.2250 roubles)
(Reporting in Moscow by Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Gdynia
Newsroom)