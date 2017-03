April 28 CPI Property Group :

* Announces issue of new bonds by its subsidiary CPI Finance Slovakia, a.s.

* Bonds with nominal amount of 1,000 euros ($1,098) each and aggregate amount of 30 million euros were issued on April 16

* Bonds, due in 2018, carry a fixed rate coupon of 5.85 pct p.a. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)