* Q1 net sales 21.6 million euros ($23.68 million) versus 17.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 2.9 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* Says semiconductor wafer deliveries up 6.9 pct to 7.0 versus 6.5 million euro year ago

* Says sensor wafer deliveries up 22.9 pct to 13.9 versus 11.3 million euro year ago

* Says net sales and operating profit for 2015 are estimated to clearly exceed level of 2014

