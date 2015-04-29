Fitch: Big Banks Could Have Edge in US Online Mortgages over Time

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO/NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) The growing trend in digitization of the mortgage application process should continue in the US over the long term, says Fitch Ratings. Large banks with greater resources, competitive pricing and the ability to link online mortgages with other bank products could have an edge in developing this segment over time, while companies that do not invest in this area will risk losing market share and could ha