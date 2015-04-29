April 29 Labco SA :
* Launches its initial public offering on the regulated
market of Euronext Paris
* Indicative price range for the French public offering
(OPO) and the international offering: between 7.00 euros and
9.00 euros per share
* Initial size of the global offering: between 440 million
euros ($482.59 million) and 474 million euros
* Over-Allotment option covering sale of additional existing
shares, representing about 15 pct of the initial size of the
offering, i.e. a maximum of 9,428,104 shares
* In the event the over-allotment option is exercised in
full, the size of the offering would be increased to an amount
between 506 million and 545 million euros
* Trading of Labco's shares is expected to commence on the
regulated market of Euronext Paris on May 13
* Pricing of the global offering is expected to take place
on May 12, 2015
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom:)