BRIEF-Sprint Corp says new pricing for unlimited freedom plan
* Sprint corp says new pricing for its unlimited freedom plan and elimination of other rate plan offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Oniva Online Group Europe AB :
* Q1 revenue 55.9 million Swedish crowns ($6.57 million) versus 65.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT loss 2.7 million crowns versus loss 0.8 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5067 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprint corp says new pricing for its unlimited freedom plan and elimination of other rate plan offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, April 6 The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a guarantor of Jewish life in Germany because it opposes immigration from largely Muslim migrants, the co-leader of the far-right party told a German newspaper on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Human rights campaigners have urged Formula One management to cancel next week's Bahrain Grand Prix, accusing the country's rulers of using the race to "whitewash" abuses and improve their image abroad.