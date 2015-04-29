April 29 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI SA :

* Sees FY 2015 operating income growth mid to high single digit

* Q1 EBITDA 9.6 million euros ($10.5 million) versus 9.0 million euros year on year

* Q1 operating income up 5 percent at 60.8 million euros year on year

* Q1 net profit up 9 percent at 6.5 million euros year on year

