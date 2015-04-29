April 29 TSB Banking Group Plc
* 1st quarter results
* TSB received a 340p per share cash offer for entire
business, which has been recommended by board to group's
shareholders.
* Received over 700 million stg of gross mortgage
applications through newly launched tsb mortgage broker service
* "TSB is starting to fire on all cylinders as we take on
big banks in our mission to bring more competition to UK
banking"- CEO
* 7.9 pct share of all new and switching bank accounts in
last quarter marks 5th consecutive quarter where group has
delivered above its target of 6 pct share
* Group profit before tax on management basis for three
months to 31 March increased 153.3 pct to 34.2 million stg
compared to Q4 2014
