Fitch Affirms Pasha Yatirim Bankasi A.S. at 'A(tur)'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Pasha Yatirim Bankasi A.S.'s (PBTR) National Long-Term Rating at 'A(tur)'. The Outlook is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The National Rating is driven by potential support from PBTR's parent, Azerbaijan's Pasha Bank OJSC (PB, BB-/Negative), which owns 99.9% of PBTR's shares. PB's ratings, in turn, are underpinned by the moderate probability of support from the Azerbaijan aut