BRIEF-Sprint Corp says new pricing for unlimited freedom plan
* Sprint corp says new pricing for its unlimited freedom plan and elimination of other rate plan offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Mavshack publ AB :
* Q1 net sales 0.1 million Swedish crowns versus 5.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 10.9 million crowns versus loss 13.1 million crowns year ago
Source link: bit.ly/1EmNq1w
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprint corp says new pricing for its unlimited freedom plan and elimination of other rate plan offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, April 6 The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a guarantor of Jewish life in Germany because it opposes immigration from largely Muslim migrants, the co-leader of the far-right party told a German newspaper on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Human rights campaigners have urged Formula One management to cancel next week's Bahrain Grand Prix, accusing the country's rulers of using the race to "whitewash" abuses and improve their image abroad.