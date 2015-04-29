UPDATE 4-Unilever promises cash to shareholders after rebuffing Kraft approach
* Plan to sell spreads business, review dual-headed structure
April 29 Alent Plc
* Trading for period has been in line with our expectations and our outlook for 2015 remains unchanged
* Anticipate electronics and automotive end- markets will grow at a similar rate to 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plan to sell spreads business, review dual-headed structure
* Summer gas demand forecast at 34 bcm (Updates with details throughout)
LONDON, April 6 Britain's National Grid expects low demand for electricity this summer, meaning there could be times when there is more generation than needed, the grid operator said on Thursday.